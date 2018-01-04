News / Canada

Bomb Cyclone Watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast

Schools and businesses have already started closing and many flights have been cancelled as Halifax prepares for a large storm that is making its way up the east coast.

A snowplow makes it way through white-out conditions as a massive winter storm known as the "bomb cyclone" begins to bear down in Massachusetts.

The timer on the 'Bomb Cyclone' has ticked all the way down. A massive winter storm swept up the East Coast of North America — from the Carolinas to Maine — on Thursday, dumping snow and bringing strong winds that will usher in possible record-breaking cold.

The storm — labelled as a Bomb Cyclone — is expected to lash parts of Atlantic Canada too with schools and businesses shutting down across the region.

The massive storm began two days ago in the Gulf of Mexico, first hitting the Florida Panhandle. It has prompted thousands of cancelled flights, shuttered many parts of daily life and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

