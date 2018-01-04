In the news today, Jan. 4

Eight stories in the news for Thursday, Jan. 4

FATHER CHARGED IN DEATHS OF B.C. SISTERS

The father of two girls who were found dead in a Victoria-area home on Christmas Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The RCMP said Andrew Berry, 43, was arrested and charged after he was released from hospital. A vigil was held in Oak Bay last weekend for the victims, identified by friend and a family member as Chloe Berry, 6, and her sister Aubrey, 4.

CANADIAN THEATRE FIGURE ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

A Toronto-based theatre company says its co-founder and artistic director has been relieved of his duties amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Soulpepper's board of directors says Albert Schultz is off the job pending an investigation. Four actresses, who plan to speak to the media today, allege he exposed himself, groped them, and otherwise sexually humiliated them. The allegations have not been proven in court.

TIM HORTONS HEIRS REDUCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Employees at two Tim Hortons locations in Cobourg, Ont., owned by the children of the co-founders of the franchise say they have reduced employee benefits and cut back paid breaks to help offset Ontario's $2.40 jump in hourly minimum wage. Jeri Horton-Joyce and Ron Joyce Jr. wrote a letter to employees saying those who want to keep dental and health benefits will have to pay a portion of the plan's costs.

ARGUMENT MAKES CASE FOR 'KNEES TOGETHER' JUDGE

The lawyer for a former judge who asked why a rape complainant didn't keep her knees together says a "lack of sensitivity" at the time is no reason to prevent Robin Camp from rejoining the legal profession. Alain Hepner has filed his final written submissions to the Law Society of Alberta on behalf of Camp who stepped down from Federal Court in March.

LAC-MEGANTIC CLOSING ARGUMENTS CONTINUE

Closing arguments continue in Quebec today at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Megantic rail disaster in 2013 that killed 47 people. The Crown summed up its case Wednesday and lawyers for two of the three accused are expected to do likewise in a Sherbrooke courtroom this morning. The lawyer for the third accused will likely address the jury on Friday.

TWO NOTABLE CANADIANS PASS AWAY

Jim Shaw, the former chief executive of Shaw Communications Inc., has died following a brief illness at age 60. The Calgary-based company says Shaw, who was vice-chairman of the board, passed away peacefully on Wednesday. And, Stanley Hartt, who served as former prime minister Brian Mulroney's chief of staff from 1989-1990, has died of cancer in Toronto at the age of 80. Hartt, who also served as a deputy finance minister, was a key figure in the talks that led to the Canada-U.S. free trade agreement.

CSE TRADING HIT HIGH IN 2017 ON POT, BLOCKCHAIN

Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange soared to a record high in 2017 thanks to a surge of marijuana-related listings and the buzz around blockchain technology. CSE chief executive Richard Carleton says the number of shares that changed hands on the alternative exchange last year hit 17.4 billion, up 171 per cent from more than 6.4 billion in 2016.

HOCKEY SEMIFINALS TODAY AT THE WORLD JUNIORS

Canada squares off against the Czech Republic tonight in semifinal action at the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo, N.Y. Canada is coming off an easy 8-2 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinal while the Czechs edged Finland in theirs. The U.S. will battle Sweden in their semfinal this afternoon. The medal games go Friday.