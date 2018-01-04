Justin Bieber museum exhibit to open in hometown of Stratford, Ont.
STRATFORD, Ont. — Mementoes from Justin Bieber's formative years as an aspiring Canadian singer will go on display next month at a museum exhibit in his hometown of Stratford, Ont.
"Steps to Stardom" — a reference to the young singer's busking shows on the steps outside the local Avon Theatre — will open at the Stratford Perth Museum in February.
Organizers worked with Bieber's grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale, to curate a selection of items that illustrate his childhood days and rise to international fame.
Among the pieces set for display are Bieber's Grammy Award, microphones, a hockey bag, and personal letters.
