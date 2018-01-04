One dead after two-vehicle collision near Timmins, Ont., police say
SOUTH PORCUPINE, Ont. — Provincial police say they are investigating a fatal collision that took place early Thursday morning outside Timmins, Ont.
OPP say officers responded to a serious crash at about 12:45 a.m. in South Porcupine, Ont., involving two vehicles.
They a male driver has died as a result of the collision.
Technical collision investigators with the OPP have been called in to assist with the investigation.
OPP say Highway 144, about four kilometres south of Highway 101, is open to one lane of traffic.
