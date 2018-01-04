Two people killed in head-on crash in northern Ontario
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Provincial police say two people are dead after a head-on collision in northern Ontario.
Police say the incident happened at about 7 a.m. on Thursday in East Ferris, Ont., near North Bay.
They say two cars collided head-on, killing both drivers.
Stephane Terbovc, 27, of Bonfield and Gertrud Boron, 80, were pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
