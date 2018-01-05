News / Canada

Almost $90,000 collected for Quebec woman with arms and legs amputated after crash

The sister of a young Quebec woman who had her limbs amputated after being electrocuted when her car struck an electrical pole in western Quebec has set up a fundraising campaign. Samantha Mongeon, left, kisses her sister Sabryna in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Samantha Mongeon, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The sister of a young Quebec woman who had her limbs amputated after being electrocuted when her car struck an electrical pole in western Quebec has set up a fundraising campaign. Samantha Mongeon, left, kisses her sister Sabryna in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Samantha Mongeon, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

MONTREAL — Almost $90,000 had been collected in donations as of Friday evening for the young Quebec woman who had her arms and legs amputated following a car crash on Christmas.

Sabryna Mongeon's sister started the fundraising campaign and is now hoping to collect $200,000.

Mongeon, 18, lost control of her vehicle Christmas morning and collided with a hydroelectric pole in western Quebec.

Her sister Samantha says electrical wires fell on the car and Mongeon was shocked by a charge of 14,500 volts when she exited the vehicle.

Mongeon was first treated at a hospital in Gatineau, Que., before being transferred to the burns unit of a Montreal hospital.

Upon emerging from a coma, she decided to have her arms and legs amputated.

Media reports said she was scheduled to undergo another surgery Friday to remove a larger part of her left arm.

The Canadian Press could not immediately reach Samantha for confirmation.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular