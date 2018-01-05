In the news today, Jan. 5

Six stories in the news for Friday, Jan. 5

———

SENATOR LYNN BEYAK REMOVED FROM TORY CAUCUS

Sen. Lynn Beyak, who famously declared "some good'' came out of Canada's residential schools, has been removed from the Conservative Party caucus. Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer said Beyan had refused his request to remove a "racist" comment from her website. he comment is among some 100 letters from Canadians in support of her position on residential schools to her Parliamentary website.

———

INTENSE STORM RAKES ATLANTIC CANADA

A powerful storm is pummelling Atlantic Canada, bringing deep snow, wind damage, power blackouts and flooding. In Nova Scotia, the wind caused some structural damage. High waves were expected to cause damage along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and in P.E.I and flooding was likely in those areas. The storm, which also brought heavy snow to New Brunswick, was expected to continue bringing snow and strong winds today to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

———

LAC-MEGANTIC CLOSING ARGUMENTS CONTINUE

Closing arguments at the Lac-Megantic criminal trial enter a third day today as defence lawyers continue to insist their clients should be found not guilty. Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre have all pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people. On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Megantic and exploded, killing the 47 people and destroying part of the downtown core.

———

LATEST JOBS NUMBERS OUT TODAY

Statistic Canada will release its December jobs report today. A wave of job creation in November had knocked the unemployment rate down to 5.9 per cent — its lowest level in nearly a decade. The economy churned out another 79,500 net new jobs during the month to drive the jobless rate down 0.4 percentage points from 6.3 per cent the month before.

———

WYNNE: TIM HORTONS FRANCHISEES BULLY STAFF

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has lashed out at the children of Tim Hortons' billionaire co-founders for reducing the benefits of their employees in response to the latest minimum wage increase, calling it a "clear act of bullying." Kathleen Wynne said if Ron Joyce Jr. was opposed to a rise in the minimum wage, he should have picked a fight with her, not the workers.

———

CANADA GOES FOR GOLD IN JUNIOR TOURNAMENT

It'll be Canada against Sweden for the gold medal tonight at the world junior hockey tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. Canada advanced to the final yesterday by cruising by the Czech Republic 7-2 in their semifinal. Sweden defeated the United States 4-2 in their game. The U.S. and Czech Republic will battle for bronze this afternoon.