Four women accuse Canadian Oscar winner Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct
A civil lawsuit charging the filmmaker with raping a publicist has prompted three additional women to come forward with their own sexual misconduct accusations.
LOS ANGELES — A civil lawsuit charging London, Ont.-native Paul Haggis with raping a publicist has prompted three additional women to come forward with their own sexual misconduct accusations against the Oscar-winning filmmaker.
One of the new accusers says Haggis forced her to perform oral sex, then raped her.
And another of the new women speaking out told The Associated Press that before she managed to run away, Haggis told her, "I need to be inside you."
Haggis' lawyer denied the latest accusations, saying, "He didn't rape anybody." He had previously denied the lawsuit allegations in a countersuit, which is pending.
Haggis won Academy Awards for the film "Crash."
