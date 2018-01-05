Vancouver performer accused of drug smuggling after arrest in Japan

NARITA, Japan — A Vancouver-area resident is in custody in Japan, accused of smuggling nearly 10 kilograms of drugs into the country.

A statement from Tokyo Customs says Daniel Whitmore was arrested at Narita Airport on Dec. 11 after arriving on a flight from Vancouver.

The email statement says that 9,801 grams of methamphetamine was seized after being found in a guitar case and canisters of tea that allegedly belonged to Whitmore.

Details of the arrest were not released until late December.

Whitmore is the lead singer for the Vancouver-based Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, and the band says in a message on its Facebook page that they are hoping for the best for their bandmate.