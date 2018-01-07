Men rescued from lake near Montreal after vehicle falls through ice

POINTE-CLAIRE, Que. — A man was rescued from the icy waters of a lake near Montreal on Saturday evening after the small tractor he was driving fell through the ice.

A spokesman for Montreal's fire department says he believes the man was working to remove the snow on a boat ramp in the western suburb of Pointe-Claire when the vehicle went into the lake at about 5 p.m.

Operations Chief Ian Ritchie says the man was able to climb onto the roof of the vehicle and wait for help.