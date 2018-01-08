Alberta nurses union strikes tentative deal with two-year wage freeze

EDMONTON — The union for Alberta's nurses is asking them to ratify a tentative deal that includes job security and a two-year wage freeze.

The proposed mediated contract was agreed to on the weekend by the negotiating committee for the United Nurses of Alberta and is to be put to member representatives in Calgary on Jan. 25.

It would affect almost all of the province's 30,000 nurses.

The three-year deal, retroactive to April 2017, would include a wage re-opening provision in the third year and would stipulate no layoffs.

Other proposed changes include extension of maternity and parental leave to 18 months and a committee to help ensure follow-through on recommendations to improve patient care.