Butane leak in Irving pipeline prompts evacuations in Saint John, N.B.

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Businesses have been evacuated on at least two streets in Saint John, N.B., following a butane leak in the city's east side.

Police say the rupture happened at about 11 a.m. today in a line that runs from the Canaport facility on Bayside Drive to the Irving Oil Refinery.

Bayside Drive and River Avenue were shut down and businesses were evacuated.

Police say part of a causeway in the area was also shut down.

They say extra officers from other zones were re-assigned to east Saint John and the public was being advised to avoid the area.

Irving Oil tweeted that an "isolated operational issue" with one of its pipelines was causing interruptions and that it was working to resolve it.