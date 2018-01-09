2 dead in collision between truck and minivan south of Sarnia, Ont.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Two people have died in a two-vehicle collision south of Sarnia, Ont.
Provincial police say a transport truck hauling a tanker and a minivan collided in St. Clair Township early Tuesday afternoon.
Const. Chris Doupe says the two occupants of the van were killed while the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.
