Alberta police watchdog clears RCMP in 2015 death of Red Deer man
A
A
Share via Email
RED DEER, Alta. — Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared RCMP of wrongdoing in the 2015 death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area of Red Deer.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says no charges will be laid.
Investigators say Mounties were chasing a suspected car thief and used a spike belt to puncture the vehicle's tires.
A man than ran into the woods with RCMP officers in pursuit.
Mounties couldn't find the man, whose body was found a month later submerged in a creek.
Susan Hughson, the team's executive director, says an investigation has determined the Mounties were not responsible for the man's death in any way.
"At no time was there actual physical contact with the man and any of the involved officers," she said in a release Tuesday.
"The search was appropriately conducted." (rdnewsnow)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
By the numbers: How much will the minimum wage hike cost Tim Hortons?
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque