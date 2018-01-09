Concordia University president responds to sexual misconduct allegations

MONTREAL — The head of Montreal's Concordia University says he's disturbed by what he read in a blog post that makes sexual misconduct allegations against members of the English department.

President Alan Shepard calls the allegations by blogger Mike Spry serious.

Shepard says the social media post makes specific allegations as well as general allegations of an abusive climate in the department's creative writing program.

Spry alleges he has witnessed and been made aware of innumerable instances of unwanted affection, groping, inappropriate remarks and propositions.