Kingston pub dropping reference to John A. MacDonald from its name

KINGSTON, Ont. — A pub in a building where Sir John A. MacDonald once had his law office is dropping a reference to Canada's first prime minister from its name after receiving requests from members of the Indigenous community.

The owner of the Scottish pub in Kingston, Ont., once known as "Sir John's Public House" says the restaurant will now be called "The Public House".

Paul Fortier says the decision was made in the spirit of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, in an effort to make Kingston's Indigenous populations feel more welcome at the restaurant.

Macdonald was prime minister during the time the federal government approved the first residential schools in Canada.

Fortier says last year, people protested outside the building on Labour Day, and Indigenous groups told him they would no longer be bringing their business there. He says he hopes the new name will make Indigenous people feel more welcome in his establishment.