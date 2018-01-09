OPP credit tips from public in arrest of suspect in car theft with child inside

FERGUS, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is facing charges following an investigation into the Christmas Day theft of a car with a toddler inside.

They say the child and vehicle were recovered shortly after the theft in Fergus, Ont., but the suspect fled.

OPP say photos of the suspect were made public and say tips led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Guelph, Ont., man.

He faces numerous counts, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to comply with an undertaking.