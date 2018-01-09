Political leaders must disseminate clear message on sexual misconduct: Ambrose

OTTAWA — Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose says the leaders of political parties must deliver a clear message, particularly to men, that sexual misconduct will not be tolerated on Parliament Hill.

Ambrose agrees with Green party Leader Elizabeth May that young political staffers and interns are most vulnerable to harassment because they could be fired without cause and fear political ramifications of raising concerns.

She says she encouraged staff to raise concerns directly with her about misconduct, adding she remains worried that things like party loyalty may be barriers for women on the Hill who seek to speak up.

Ambrose's comments follow a Canadian Press survey in which more than half of respondents — 58 per cent — reported they had personally been the target of one or more forms of sexual misconduct while in office, including inappropriate or unwanted remarks, gestures or text messages of a sexual nature.

Thirty-eight of Canada's 89 current female MPs took part in the voluntary, anonymous survey.