Quebec parties balk at making mosque shooting anniversary a day of awareness

MONTREAL — Quebec's main opposition parties are coming out against a call to make the anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting a day of action on Islamophobia.

Last week, the National Council of Canadian Muslims wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking for the Jan. 29 anniversary of the mass shooting one year ago to become a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia.

The director of the organization said such a designation would help enhance public education about hate, bigotry and Islamophobia and that a day of remembrance is supported by dozens of other Canadian Muslim groups and community partners.

But both the Parti Quebecois and the Coalition Avenir Quebec say the term Islamophobia is too controversial.

A PQ spokesman says the party believes the tragedy should be remembered every year, but notes the term Islamophobia is already a controversial term, while the Coalition says the day should honour the victims of the shooting.