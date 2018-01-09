Senators push for ethics probe into Beyak’s ‘offensive’ website posts

OTTAWA—Controversial Senator Lynn Beyak may find herself subject to a Senate ethics probe after posting comments decried as racist and offensive to her personal Senate website.

A group of independent senators have asked the Senate Ethics Officer and the Senate’s internal economy committee to look into Beyak’s decision to post derogatory comments about Indigenous peoples on her publicly-funded website.

“Many of the messages posted on Senator Beyak’s website are deeply offensive to Canadians. They can only serve to set back the much-needed reconciliation of Indigenous peoples and non-Indigenous Canadians,” wrote Sen. Yuen Pau Woo, the facilitator of the Independent Senators Group, in a statement to reporters.

“Hosting such material on a Senate of Canada web domain is not consistent with the role of the Upper House as a unifying force for the country and a defender of minorities.”

Beyak was ejected from the Conservative caucus after she posted letters supporting her controversial 2017 comments on the legacy of residential schools.

Beyak told the Senate that the “good works” and good intentions of school administrators were being overshadowed by the discussion of systemic abuse in the Christian church-run system.

It’s estimated that more than 3,000 children died in the residential school system, and many survivors reported degrading physical abuse and sexual assault.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined the school system amounted to a “cultural genocide.”

Beyak’s office did not immediately respond to an interview request Tuesday afternoon.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s office said he removed Beyak from caucus after she posted the letters, some of which he deemed racist and offensive, and refused to take them down at his insistence.

Beyak disputed Scheer’s version of events in a statement Monday, but did not respond to interview requests.

The Ontario senator’s statement made it clear she intends to keep posting “thoughtful” letters in support of her position.

Sen. Woo suggested Beyak broke Senate guidelines by failing to “uphold the highest standards of dignity inherent to the position of Senator,” as required by the Upper Chamber’s 2016 code of ethics.