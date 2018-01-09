Strathmore RCMP seek 2 suspects in theft of ATM
STRATHMORE, Alta. — RCMP in Strathmore, Alberta are searching for two suspects in the theft of an ATM from a convenience store.
It happened early Monday when the suspects backed a pickup truck to the front doors of the at the Hi-Ho Gas Station and Convenience Store.
After parking the truck, the suspects broke in, attached a tow strap to the ATM and drove away, pulling the ATM out through the entrance.
Both suspects wore hoodies, reflective vests, ball caps and had their faces covered. One of the suspects also wore camouflage pants.
Police have not indicated how much money the ATM may have ben holding at the time of the robbery.
Strathmore RCMP are asking the public to call them with any information they may have about the theft.
