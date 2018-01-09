Former student charged with uttering threats at high school in Lethbridge, Alta.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An 18-year-old former student has been charged with uttering threats at a school in southern Alberta.
Police say officers were called to Winston Churchill High School in Lethbridge on Monday about threats to harm a student with a firearm.
Investigators determined that two students had been walking near the school when they were approached by a male, who made the threat toward another student.
A suspect was taken into custody after a brief search of the grounds.
No firearms were found and no one was injured.
Dillon James Grant of Lethbridge is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
He has been released from custody and is to appear in court Feb. 14.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said the suspect was a student.
