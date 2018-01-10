Cancer victim in Newfoundland dies after big lottery win in November

MOUNT PEARL, N.L. — A Newfoundland woman who was suffering from an advanced form of cancer when she won a $1.5-million lottery jackpot in November has died.

Diane Elaine Bishop of Mount Pearl had Stage 4 breast cancer.

An online obituary says the 51-year-old convenience store operator, who had two sons in their 20s, died Tuesday surrounded by her family.

In October, Bishop told CBC she couldn't afford to stop working at the store in Mount Pearl despite her diagnosis and a daily battle with joint pain, nausea and headaches.

Strangers soon started to come forward to offer her financial support.

When she won the lottery a month later, she said was responding to chemotherapy treatment.