Judge will not review Crown's decision in fatal police shooting at Calgary hotel

Anthony Heffernan was holding a syringe in a hotel room in 2015 when an officer shot him four times — twice in the head.

CALGARY — The parents of a man shot dead by Calgary police have lost a bid to have a judicial review of the decision not to lay charges in the case.

Police had been called after the 27-year-old failed to check out of his room.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team initially found there were grounds to charge the officer with a criminal offence.

But the Crown later determined a conviction was unlikely and no charges would be laid.

A Court of Queen's Bench judge says there is no evidence to support the parents' allegation that there was an abuse of process by the Crown.

