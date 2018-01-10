Man, two women, found dead in car on northern Alberta access road

CONKLIN, Alta. — RCMP say a man and two women have been found dead in a car in northern Alberta.

Mounties say the 29-year-old driver and his two female passengers, ages 21 and 22, were found unresponsive on an access road near Conklin over the noon hour on Tuesday

Emergency medical responders were called but all three were declared dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Police say all possible factors are being investigated.