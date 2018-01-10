N.B teen with cancer who inspired good deeds to be honoured by Governor General

RIVERVIEW, N.B. — A New Brunswick teenager with terminal cancer is being honoured by Governor General Julie Payette with a Meritorious Service Decoration for inspiring people around the world to do good deeds.

Becca Schofield gained national attention in December 2016 when she posted a message on Facebook asking people to perform acts of kindness and post them on social media with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

The Riverview teen had put the request on her bucket list of things to do before she died after getting a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Schofields told Global News they received a letter confirming the decoration in December, noting that a presentation ceremony will be held at a later date.

Her mother, Anne Schofield, says the young woman feels honoured by every award she has received.