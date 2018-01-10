Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., dealing with 'dangerous situation'

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are dealing with what they call a "dangerous situation" in the city's south side.

The Thunder Bay Police Service says in a tweet that they're requesting members of the public stay away from the area.

They say the police presence has led to "some curiosity," but they're asking people to keep a safe distance.

Staff Sgt. Shawn Harrison says by entering the contained area, members of the public put themselves, police and subjects involved in jeopardy.

Harrison says in a news release the situation began around 6 p.m. Wednesday, and was still ongoing three hours later.