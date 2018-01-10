Prime Minister makes light of tropical vacations on Day 2 of town hall tour

HAMILTON — The prime minister made light of his penchant for tropical vacations during an appearance on a morning radio show in Hamilton as he prepares for another stop on his cross-country town hall tour.

Justin Trudeau made an appearance on Sunni and Hayes, a morning show on Hamilton's K-Lite FM, before stopping at McMaster University for a public forum.

Trudeau told hosts Sunni Genesco and Matt Hayes, who were in Punta Cana, that he'd consider attending their 25th anniversary party in May, but that he'd have to think carefully about it if the event is to be held in Mexico, apparently referencing his family's contentious December 2016 visit to the Aga Khan's Bahamian island.

The appearance was the first stop on his second day of a series of town hall gatherings across Canada.

Trudeau says the town halls are an opportunity for citizens to engage with him about the issues that matter to him, and to hear not only what he plans on doing about them, but how he thinks about them.