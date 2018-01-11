Metro Cities Roundup: Spider Beetle lives, Gregor is out, and Calgary sees shepherds

It was a good week to be an old, but beloved, piece of advertising. News came that Calgary's Spider Beetle will live on despite a new development slated to take over the auto repair shop where the VW bug with legs stood for 30 years. And Toronto's Sam the Record Man sign was re-lit at its new home after years in storage.

On to the roundup

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson announced he will not seek re-election in the upcoming municipal election in October.

The Pivot Legal Society is urging the B.C. Human Rights Commission to look at including "social condition," such as homelessness, in the province's human rights code.

Calgary's cycle survey revealed fewer people are wearing helmets (which some count as a victory) and more women are riding bikes.

While in Edmonton, cyclists are debating whether the city's new anti-ice plan for bike lanes is worth all the extra rust on their rides.

A B.C. parliamentary committee mulling ridesharing heard from researchers that apps like Uber and Lyft result in more cars on the road and fewer people using transit, unwelcome news to Vancouver, a city where 50 per cent of trips are on foot, bike, or transit.

Edmonton activists are calling on the police commission to re-start its street check review and appoint new researchers. In a joint statement, Black Lives Matter and the Stolen Sisters and Brothers Awareness Group revealed one of the researchers has received funding from the Canadian Police Association, while the other apparently once tweeted: “I suppose I should accept the fact that I’m white and should feel guilty about everything.”