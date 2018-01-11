Metro Science: Astronauts' back problems, oceans on Mars, and fake news from space

DECODED: Why do astronauts get taller in space (but not 9 cm taller)?

This week, Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai tweeted a truly tall tale from the International Space Station: He’d grown 9 centimetres during one month in orbit. That turned out to be too out-of-this world to be true. He’d measured wrong, and was actually just 2 cm taller than his Earth height — normal in microgravity, but enough to cause the back problems many astronauts suffer. In fact, new science shows surprising things happen to the spine in space.

Under normal gravitational conditions on Earth, the lower (lumbar) back holds up about half the body's weight. That load puts healthy stress on muscles that wrap around the spine, particularly one called multifidus, and keeps them strong. The force of gravity and the structure of the muscles give the spine its natural shape: slightly curved, in the shape of an S.

In space, where astronauts experience about 10 per cent less gravity, the muscles around the spine shrink from disuse, and, with less gravitational force on it, the back straightens, increasing height by up to 6.6 cm. Previous theories assumed the soft disks between our backbones expand under microgravity. Kanai even mentioned this in his tweet. But recent MRI and ultrasound studies have found no evidence it's true.

