New Brunswick announces plan to provide free child care to low income families

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Low income families in New Brunswick will have access to free child care under a program announced by the provincial government.

Premier Brian Gallant says providing access to free child care will give low-income parents every opportunity to enter the workforce or pursue their studies.

The program will be open to families with an annual gross income under $37,500.

The first designated Early Learning Centres will be in the Saint John and Edmundston areas beginning in March.

Gallant says they will be implemented provincewide by March 2019.