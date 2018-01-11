SIU investigating after man injured in Orillia, Ont., OPP detachment

ORILLIA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit says it is examining the case of a man who sustained a head injury during an arrest at a provincial police detachment in Orillia, Ont.

The SIU says that on Jan. 2 at about 7:30 p.m., officers determined a man inside the detachment had outstanding arrest warrants.

It says there was struggle when officers tried to arrest the 28-year-old man and a stun gun was also used.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a head injury.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.