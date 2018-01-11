News / Canada

Watch: Hockey Canada unveils roster for men's Olympic team

Team Canada will announce the roster heading to PyeongChang for the Canadian Olympic men's hockey team on Thursday.

Team Canada men's hockey general manager Sean Burke.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

With the Olympic Games less than 30 days away, Canada's men's hockey team has been set.

Hockey Canada will unveil the roster on Thursday and with the NHL out of the picture, there will surely be some surprises.

With the Olympic Games less than 30 days away, Canada's men's hockey team has been set.

The Canadian men's Olympic hockey team.

Hockey Canada

