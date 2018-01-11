Watch: Hockey Canada unveils roster for men's Olympic team
Team Canada will announce the roster heading to PyeongChang for the Canadian Olympic men's hockey team on Thursday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
With the Olympic Games less than 30 days away, Canada's men's hockey team has been set.
Hockey Canada will unveil the roster on Thursday and with the NHL out of the picture, there will surely be some surprises.
You can watch the roster announcement live on the video below, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.