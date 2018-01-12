Alberta elementary school teacher facing child pornography charges

BROCKET, Alta. — An elementary school teacher in southern Alberta is facing charges of possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

RCMP say the 44-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and a number of computers and electronic devices were seized from his home in Pincher Creek.

An investigation by the Internet child exploitation unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team began last July after word that a social media user was allegedly uploading child sexual exploitation material.

Police say Mark Anderson teaches at a school west of Lethbridge.

They say he is also involved in minor sports and Scouts Canada on the Piikani Nation reserve.