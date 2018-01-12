Cleanup crews called in after small crude oil spill on Alberta highway

CZAR, Alta. — Emergency crews are cleaning up a crude oil spill that happened after a tanker-truck rollover on an Alberta highway.

The accident occurred Thursday on Highway 13 near the small community of Czar, about 250 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Alberta Environment and Parks says in a release that an unknown volume of oil leaked onto the road and into the ditch from two tanks being hauled, but the bitterly cold temperature and layout of the area prevented it from going any farther.

Another 29,000 litres of product still in the tanks was removed and the highway was reopened Friday morning after the wreckage was taken away and the road surface cleaned.

Work is underway to clean up crude in the ditch and remediate the soil to prevent any future water contamination.