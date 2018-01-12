Man, 87, dies after being hit by car in Markham, Ont., mall parking lot
A
A
Share via Email
MARKHAM, Ont. — York regional police are seeking witnesses to a fatal car-pedestrian collision in Markham, Ont.
They say an 87-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a mall parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say the Markham man suffered life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.
The driver and passenger in the car — a man and woman, both 21, from Toronto — were not injured.
Investigators are seeking any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or anyone who may have dashcam video of the incident.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?