Nova Scotia First Nation grappling with water woes to build new treatment plant

CHAPEL ISLAND, N.S. — An official with a Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq community that has struggled for more than a decade with brown and smelly water says construction on a new water treatment facility is expected to begin this summer.

Quentin Doucette, the director of public works for Potlotek First Nation, says a new water plant is in the design phase and a tender for the project is expected to be issued by June.

Doucette says the estimated cost for a new water plant and tower is around $6 million, with construction to begin later in the summer.

He says the plan is to have the plant ready for use by the end of 2019 or earlier, depending on how construction proceeds.

Doucette says it's good news for a community that has dealt with the "headache" of discoloured water for too long.