Public funeral for sisters Chloe and Aubrey Berry, found dead on Christmas Day

VICTORIA — A public funeral service is being held today for two British Columbia sisters found dead on Christmas Day.

The bodies of Aubrey and Chloe Berry, aged four and six, were found in an apartment in the Victoria-area community of Oak Bay after their mother reported the girls overdue from a visit with their father.

The service is being held at Victoria's downtown Christ Church Cathedral.

The District of Oak Bay held a candlelight vigil days after the deaths to allow distressed area residents to gather and share their grief.

Hundreds attended, with many building a candlelight memorial to the sisters beside two tiny crosses with the names Chloe and Aubrey.