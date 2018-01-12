RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta., investigate death of toddler brought to hospital
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — RCMP in northwestern Alberta are investigating the death of a child.
Const. Michelle Mosher says the 23-month-old girl was brought to hospital in Grande Prairie on Tuesday.
She says an autopsy in Edmonton didn't determine a cause of death.
Officials are now waiting on a toxicology report — which could take up to a year.
The name of the child is not being released.
Police say they aren't providing any further information at this time.
