RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta., investigate death of toddler brought to hospital

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — RCMP in northwestern Alberta are investigating the death of a child.

Const. Michelle Mosher says the 23-month-old girl was brought to hospital in Grande Prairie on Tuesday.

She says an autopsy in Edmonton didn't determine a cause of death.

Officials are now waiting on a toxicology report — which could take up to a year.

The name of the child is not being released.

Police say they aren't providing any further information at this time.