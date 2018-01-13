Crews responding to broken N.B. ferry cable; 15 vehicles stranded
GRAND BAY-WESTFIELD, N.B. — A cable has snapped on a ferry in New Brunswick, leaving about 15 vehicles stranded on board in the Saint John River.
The province's Emergency Measures Organization says it happened Saturday evening on the ferry between Grand Bay-Westfield and Hardings Point, N.B.
EMO crews were responding to the scene, and officials expected the problem to be resolved within a few hours.
It's not clear what caused the cable to break.
