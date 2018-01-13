Police investigate after house is broken into, residents assaulted in St. John's, N.L.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in St. John's, N.L., say they're investigating after people allegedly broke into a home and assaulted its residents on Friday evening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says at about 7:30 p.m. they were called to a disturbance at a home.

Investigators say three people "forcefully entered" the home and threatened the occupants.

They say the residents were assaulted, and their property was damaged.

Police say the residents received minor injuries.