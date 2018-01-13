News / Canada

Surging water levels wash away part of railway bridge east of Montreal

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Surging water levels in a Quebec river have washed away part of a railway bridge east of Montreal.

Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc., which owns the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railway, says the water levels in the St-François River rose overnight Friday night.

No trains were involved and the damage affects only railway infrastructure.

Genesee & Wyoming Canada says there were no injuries.

A railway emergency and recovery team is on site in Sherbrooke to assess damage and prepare the ground for future work.

Alternative routes will be established shortly to maintain customer service.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular