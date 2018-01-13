Unruly passenger charged after Swissair plane diverted to Newfoundland: police
GANDER, N.L. — A man from New York has been arrested after police say a Swissair plane was forced to land in Gander, N.L., due to the passenger's unruly behaviour.
RCMP say the flight from New York was en route to Zurich, Switzerland, when it was diverted to Gander International Airport early on Saturday morning.
Police say a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged under the Aeronautics Act.
They say the man has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
