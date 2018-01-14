News / Canada

Calendar of burly mer-men raises $300K for Newfoundland charity

Around 30 Newfoundlanders donned sparkly mermaid tails last year to raise money for a mental health organization called Spirit Horse NL.

William Whelan is shown in this undated handout image at Beach Cove in Portugal Cove, N.L. near St. John's for the 2018 Merb'ys calendar. A calendar of bearded, mermaid-tailed Newfoundlanders has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for mental health.

View 3 photos

zoom

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Aubrey Dawe

William Whelan is shown in this undated handout image at Beach Cove in Portugal Cove, N.L. near St. John's for the 2018 Merb'ys calendar. A calendar of bearded, mermaid-tailed Newfoundlanders has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for mental health.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A calendar of bearded, mermaid-tailed Newfoundlanders has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for mental health.

Last year, around 30 burly guys donned sparkly mermaid tails to pose by the sea, at a barber shop and in a pumpkin patch.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club said it would donate proceeds from the 2018 calendar to a Newfoundland therapy service.

Organizer Hasan Hai tweeted a photo on Sunday of people rejoicing around a giant cheque for more than $300,000 made out to Spirit Horse NL.

The service builds mental health and life skills for children and adults as they ride and care for horses.

Merb'ys combines two words — mermaid and b'y, a Newfoundland term meaning "boy" or "buddy".

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular