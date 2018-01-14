Calendar of burly mer-men raises $300K for Newfoundland charity

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A calendar of bearded, mermaid-tailed Newfoundlanders has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for mental health.

Last year, around 30 burly guys donned sparkly mermaid tails to pose by the sea, at a barber shop and in a pumpkin patch.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club said it would donate proceeds from the 2018 calendar to a Newfoundland therapy service.

Organizer Hasan Hai tweeted a photo on Sunday of people rejoicing around a giant cheque for more than $300,000 made out to Spirit Horse NL.

The service builds mental health and life skills for children and adults as they ride and care for horses.