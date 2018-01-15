Daughter of former public servant in court to face first-degree murder charge

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A murder trial is set to begin in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court today for a former top athlete charged in the death of a 46-year-old man found outside a St. John's apartment building.

Twenty-nine-year-old Anne Norris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Marcel Reardon, whose remains were discovered under a stairwell last May.

Norris was named to the women's under-19 basketball team competing for Newfoundland and Labrador at the junior national championships in 2005.

Her father, Gary Norris, was also clerk of the executive council and secretary to cabinet before retiring in 2010 with thanks from former premier Danny Williams.

She is being represented by former provincial justice minister Jerome Kennedy, who says he wants to ensure her constitutional rights are protected and that she gets a fair trial.