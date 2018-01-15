Efforts underway to break up ice jams that flooded a Quebec City neighbourhood
A
A
Share via Email
QUEBEC — Authorities warn there could be more evacuations after weekend flooding forced residents out of about 40 homes in a Quebec city neighbourhood.
Heavy equipment has been brought in to help break up ice jams on the St. Charles River which have been blamed for the flooding.
Backhoes are being used to reduce one major ice jam that is more than 100 metres long.
Michel Therrien, a Quebec civil protection spokesman, says people living in 30 other residences have been advised they may also have to evacuate their homes if water levels continue to rise.
The water encased several vehicles in ice when it froze.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police use Taser on 'confrontational' man in traffic stop
-
Snow on the way for Halifax, warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia
-
Toronto police say hijab-cutting incident didn't happen, investigation closed
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective