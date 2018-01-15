Efforts underway to break up ice jams that flooded a Quebec City neighbourhood

QUEBEC — Authorities warn there could be more evacuations after weekend flooding forced residents out of about 40 homes in a Quebec city neighbourhood.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to help break up ice jams on the St. Charles River which have been blamed for the flooding.

Backhoes are being used to reduce one major ice jam that is more than 100 metres long.

Michel Therrien, a Quebec civil protection spokesman, says people living in 30 other residences have been advised they may also have to evacuate their homes if water levels continue to rise.