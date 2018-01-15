In the news today, Jan. 15

3 stories in the news for Monday, Jan. 15

ATLANTIC CANADA RECOVERS FROM DELUGE

Dozens of people from a rural New Brunswick community were set to return home last night as crews across Atlantic Canada worked to clean up the aftermath of a deluge that flooded basements, snapped power lines and wreaked millions of dollars of damage. Much of the East Coast was drenched by heavy rains on Saturday amid unseasonably warm temperatures that melted a lot of snow, creating havoc.

LAC-MEGANTIC DELIBERATIONS ENTERING DAY 5

Jury deliberations at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic disaster will enter their fifth day today. The 12 jurors are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded. The three men pleaded not guilty.

B.C. ADVOCATE SAYS PEOPLE IN PAIN NEED MORE THAN JUST OPIOIDS

The head of a group that advocates for patients suffering chronic pain says the B-C government needs to provide more treatment options beyond just prescription opioids. Maria Hudspith of Pain B-C says people in crippling pain also need physical therapy and psychiatric support, yet there's a severe lack of publicly funded services dedicated to pain management. Hudspith says doctors have weaned patients off painkillers due to concerns about overprescribing them in the midst of an illicit-opioid epidemic — and sometimes the consequences have been dire.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Expert panel meets in Vancouver to evaluate Korean Peninsula situation as Canada prepares to host Tuesday meeting with its allies on the issue.

— Coalition of distinguished women seeks inclusion in Vancouver talks on the Korean Peninsula.

— Calgary trial of former "The Young Canadians" staffer Philip Heerema on 22 child sex abuse charges.

— Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to appear in Ottawa court on 15 charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

— Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball makes funding announcement in St. John's to help prevent and end homelessness.

— Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains makes funding announcement in Guelph, Ont., in support of Canada's auto industry.

— Canada Post unveils two-stamp issue in Vancouver marking the Year of the Dog.