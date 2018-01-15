Man, 29, facing child porn charges in Erin, Ont., after undercover investigation
ERIN, Ont. — Police say a man in Erin, Ont., is facing child pornography charges.
Ontario Provincial Police say the man was arrested after an online undercover investigation by police in nearby Guelph.
They say a search warrant was executed on Thursday.
The 29-year-old is facing a charge of possessing child pornography, two counts of accessing child porn and one count of making child porn available.
