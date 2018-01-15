News / Canada

Man, 29, facing child porn charges in Erin, Ont., after undercover investigation

ERIN, Ont. — Police say a man in Erin, Ont., is facing child pornography charges.

Ontario Provincial Police say the man was arrested after an online undercover investigation by police in nearby Guelph.

They say a search warrant was executed on Thursday.

The 29-year-old is facing a charge of possessing child pornography, two counts of accessing child porn and one count of making child porn available.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular