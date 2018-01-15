Miniature pony, sheep and goats among the dead in Ottawa-area barn fire
OTTAWA — Firefighters say sheep, goats and a miniature pony are among the casualties of an early-morning barn fire in the Ottawa area.
Todd Horricks, a sector chief with Ottawa Fire Services, says firefighters were called to the barn at about 5 a.m. on Monday to find it fully engulfed in flames.
Photos from the scene show a metal barn with smoke pouring out the open sides and holes in the roof.
Horricks says there were about 200 bales of hay in the building that acted as kindling for the flames and made the fire much harder to fight.
He says the barn served as part of a farm school where kids would go to learn about animals and farming.
In addition to the livestock, Horricks says one cat is unaccounted for.
He says no civilians were hurt but a firefighter slipped on some ice and sprained his ankle while fighting the blaze.
