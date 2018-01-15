Ottawa man faces numerous sex assault and fraud-related charges: police

OTTAWA — Police say a 37-year-old man is facing additional charges in an ongoing investigation into sexual assaults and frauds in Ottawa.

They say the Ottawa man was charged last week with 11 counts, including sexual assault, fraud under $5,000, credit card theft and obtaining property by crime.

Investigators say 13 new charges were laid on Monday, including sexual assault causing bodily harm, uttering a forged document, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.